Cold still affecting East Texas

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you tonight at 10. He'll let you know whether you need to bundle up for another arctic blast.
This might seem like a weird time to be talking about gardening but some of the experts we talked with say this is just the right time. Khyati Patel has a new report on why you shouldn't worry the cold temps will freeze your green thumb.
Caleb Beames joins us with a new report on how the Lufkin All-Stars are still influencing East Texas. The big dreams of little leaguers tonight at 10.
A store clerk and her baby were robbed at gunpoint in Athens Saturday night.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were burned and exposed to chemicals at a Longview plant, officials say.More >>
Troopers are investigating after a crash involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus. At least one person was injured.More >>
Area schools are putting more emphasis on teaching students how to tell fact from fiction and how to analyze sources of information they find online.More >>
