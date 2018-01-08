Cold still affecting East Texas

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you tonight at 10. He'll let you know whether you need to bundle up for another arctic blast.

This might seem like a weird time to be talking about gardening but some of the experts we talked with say this is just the right time. Khyati Patel has a new report on why you shouldn't worry the cold temps will freeze your green thumb.

Caleb Beames joins us with a new report on how the Lufkin All-Stars are still influencing East Texas. The big dreams of little leaguers tonight at 10.

