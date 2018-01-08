Athens store clerk robbed at gunpoint while holding baby

A store clerk and her baby were robbed at gunpoint in Athens Saturday night.

It happened at Moonshiner's on West Corsicana Street, around 11:20 pm, less than half an hour before the store closed.

Owners Mike and Lisa Hembree tell KLTV, the clerk's baby was dropped off about 30 minutes before this incident took place by the child's father.

Surveillance video, released by the store's owners, show two masked men enter the store, and rob the clerk at gunpoint.

No was else was inside the store at the time of the incident.

The owners say, they were only in the store for approximately 25 seconds.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The only thing they got away with is cash.

KLTV did reach out to Athens Police for more information.

They have yet to comment on this matter.

