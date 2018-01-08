1 transported to hospital after exposure to chemicals at Longview plant

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries when they were burned after exposure to chemicals at a Longview plant, officials say.

About 5 p.m., Longview fire crews responded to the Eastman plant in Longview. Fire Marshal Kevin May says someone was exposed to an unidentified chemical on their face and may have sustained some burns.

May says the person was transported to a hospital and appeared to be in good condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

