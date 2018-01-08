During the fall and winter months, most of us have days when the only thing that sounds appetizing is a bowl of hot, flavorful soup. However, it needs to be just as easy as it is delicious! Here's a recipe that gives you the best of both of those worlds.

Spicy Tex-Mex meatball soup by Mama Steph



Ingredients:



2 tablespoons olive or canola oil

1 pound of frozen homestyle meatballs

10 to 12 ounces frozen corn

10-12 ounces frozen pepper strips and onion

1 can hominy, drained

2 fourteen ounce cans beef broth

2 fifteen ounce can diced tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adds heat; omit if you can't take it)

1 tablespoon taco seasoning mix



Method:

1. Place the oil in a 4 or 5-quart Dutch oven or soup pot. Warm over medium-high heat. Add the frozen meatballs (carefully, as they may spatter) and brown them gently for two minutes.

2. Add one can of the beef broth. Simmer the meatballs in the broth for ten minutes to begin the defrosting quickly.

3. Next, add all remaining ingredients. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes.



Enjoy!









