Longview man sentenced to 35 years in meth delivery case

A Longview man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for intentions to distribute meth, according to the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Walter Dixon, 59, of Longview entered a guilty plea Monday in the 124th District Court of Gregg County. Dixon pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in an amount of more than 200 grams.

According to the district attorney's office, Dixon's sentence was enhanced to habitual offender status due to two prior felony convictions.



