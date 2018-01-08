Spread of misleading information prompts media literacy efforts in schools

All around the country lawmakers are pushing schools to put more emphasis on teaching students how to tell fact from fiction and how to analyze sources of information they find online.

Studies show many children spend hours every day online but struggle to understand the content they're reading. Cumberland Academy teacher Dr. Jerry Frazier said he believes it's important to teach students how to analyze sources of information.

"It was evident very quickly even in the 1980s when I started teaching that media literacy was very important ... even then there were always tabloids and tell-all books and things that kids could get their hands on that might not have all of the correct information," he said.

Frazier said he wants his students to think critically and to be able to defend their opinion. He said it all begins with students learning to decipher between fact and fiction.

"My main objective as a teacher is to teach a student how to think and the only way they can learn how to think is if they can find the information to think about; so in many ways I think every teacher's job is to first teach a student how to get to the information they need and to then critically think about it," he said.

Cumberland Academy teacher, Penny Johnson, said she agrees that students need to be aware of misleading information but she chooses to steer her students away from technology in the hopes of teaching them to think for themselves.

"We have an assessment in seventh grade for writing, it deals with fact and opinions and sometimes that opinion they might get from social media or from any website especially Wikipedia; they might have the wrong perception to put down on their paper but they don't really understand it so my job is to make them be able to apply what they understand," she said.

