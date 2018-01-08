Protecting your eyes in the winter

With winter upon us, many might forget about the importance of protecting your eyes from Ultraviolet rays, also known as UV rays.

Doctors say just because it's cloudy outside, it does not mean your eyes can’t be damaged.

“People are comfortable, they are not hot, so, they don't wear the sun protection as much,” said Dr. Jacob West an optometrist at West Vision in Tyler. Although, the sun is less intense in areas that have winter, there are still enough UV rays to damage your eyes.

Dr. West says a dark or gloomy setting will dilate the pupils. “The pupil regulates the eye, so the bigger the pupil is the rays can enter the eye,” said West.

Cataracts is the most common damage seen on eyes which can be reversed with surgery, but some clients are that lucky, according to Dr. West. He says some of his patients develop cancer in and around the eye because of UV ray exposure.

The best measure is to be preventative, Dr. West recommends sunglasses with a UV ray protection. “UV rays can’t be100%,” Said West. “UV is usually about 90%, so just look for the UV 400 symbol.”

If sunglasses aren't your thing, hats are your second best option. Dr. West says optometrists recommend patients visit once a year, to check up on any damage.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.