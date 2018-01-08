Hopkins County officials searching for burglary suspects

Deputies are investigating a burglary in Hopkins County.

About 10 a.m. Monday, Hopkins County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the Miller Grove Community of south FM 1567.

When they arrived, they learned that two males wearing all camo entered the residence. Both were approximately the same height. However, the sheriff's office says one man was slightly heavier than the other one and had a limp.

To provide information on the suspects, contact Lake County Crimestoppers at 903-885-2020.

Callers could earn up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest or conviction.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.