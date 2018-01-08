Man pleads guilty in Upshur County murder, sentenced to 40 years

One man has pleaded guilty to an Upshur County murder and been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Monday morning, Decorian Robbins, 19, of Lone Star, pleaded guilty to the March 28, 2017 murder of Kendrick Jackson.

Robbins entered his plea in the 115th District Court of Upshur County. Robbins will have to serve half of this sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Jury selection was set to begin Monday, with opening statements beginning Jan. 16.

Robbins is one of four people indicted in the case.

"While evidence would show Mr. Robbins was not the shooter, Mr. Robbins had knowledge and assisted in the planning of this crime, which supports a conviction under Texas’s Law of Parties. Mr. Robbins was present outside the rear of the residence with a handgun," the Upshur County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Robbins did not discharge his handgun but he did point it at a witness who fled from the victim's home after the shooting, according to the DA.

"Xavier Mumphrey, 19, of Kilgore, was the lone shooter inside the home. Two others, Devonta Hunter and Alize McFall, still have charges pending for murder," the statement reads.

The night of the murder, the defendants went to Jackson's home for marijuana. After the shooting, all four fled and returned to Lone Star, Texas, where they divided the stolen marijuana, the DA's office says.

Robbins was previously convicted of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, a felony, in Cass County, Texas.

"This was a senseless loss of life. We continue to see a growing trend demonstrating a lack of consciousness and respect for life. These lessons are not being taught at home and the criminal justice system is forced to step in. Young people need to receive the message that if you participate, plan, encourage, or assist in a crime you will be charged and prosecuted for the crime actually committed," District Attorney Billy Byrd said. "We plan on having Mumphrey in Court within the next two weeks for sentencing and will continue to work to bring the remaining defendants to justice."

RELATED:

+2 arrests made in murder of man in Upshur Co. home, others to follow

+Kilgore man waives jury trial in murder case

+Four people indicted for murder in Upshur County

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.