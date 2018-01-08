Burglary suspect caught by deputies after foot chase in Smith County

A burglary suspect has been caught after fleeing from authorities on foot.

According to the Smith County sheriff’s office, at about 12:30 p.m. a burglary suspect fled on foot after authorities approached him in regards to a burglary.

Officials say the suspect ran down William Spear Drive, just west of Tyler and later hid in a field located in the area.

The suspect was then located and taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.