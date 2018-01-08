Authorities identify body of deceased man found in Harrison County

An investigation is underway after the deceased body of a man was discovered in Harrison County.

According to officials, the body of Joshua Ray Tillery, 31, of Marshall was found on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. in an abandoned home along Bennett Road in Harrison County.

The sheriff’s office released that Tillery’s body was found with a single gunshot wound to the torso, he was pronounced dead by Judge Megan Pinson.

Tillery’s body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy. The autopsy should be completed by the end of today and results should be in tomorrow.

According to The Harrison County Sheriff's Office PIO Jay Webb, Tillery was arrested in October of 2017 for a "substantial amount" of drugs. Tillery was found to be in possession of a pound of cocaine, worth a street value of more than $50,000 in Panola County.

Webb says investigators are now looking at Tiller's cell phone records to try and piece together any information they can in regards to his death.

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting death of Tillery is urged contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000. Crimestoppers may also be notified, anonymously, with information at 903-935-9969.

