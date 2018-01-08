Bullard resident wins million dollars on scratch-off ticket

An East Texas resident woke up a millionaire.

According to Texas Lottery, a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch game ticket has been claimed by a Bullard resident.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

For selling the winning ticket, Texas Lottery added that the Brookshire Food Store at 217 Doctor M. Roper Parkway N. is eligible for a retailer bonus.

Texas Lottery said this was the third of five top prizes worth $1 million available in the game to be claimed.

