Longview PD seeks assistance searching for suspects of 2017 murder

Longview police are seeking help from the public in the investigation of an Oct. 2017 murder of a 61-year-old man.

According to Longview police, just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2017, they found Lonnie Halton in the 1100 block of Bertha Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe two suspects fled in a gray-colored four-door vehicle, after firing multiple shot rounds into Halton’s residence.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers or the Longview Police department.

