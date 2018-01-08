Traffic violations lead to arrest of meth dealer, user in Henderson County

Two East Texans were arrested during separate traffic violations for their possession of methamphetamine.

According to Henderson County sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Robert Lewis White, 60, of Lindale was pulled over early Monday morning in regards to a traffic violation on Forest Grove Drive, just south of Chandler.

Authorities say White had previously been jailed for drug-related offenses and was currently on parole for possession of a controlled substance. During the traffic stop, White was found in possession of meth in multiple clear baggies, along with the substance, authorities found a digital scale, several empty baggies and pill bottles containing marijuana. He is currently charged with manufacturing and delivery.

On Sunday morning, authorities arrested Michelle Meador Cain, 51, who was spotted facing eastbound in the westbound lanes with her vehicle.

According to Hillhouse, Cain seemed intoxicated and confused during her traffic stop. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a glass pipe, and clear baggies containing methamphetamine and marijuana. Cain is currently charged with possession.

