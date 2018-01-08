Authorities investigating cause of large house fire in North Tyler

Officials are investigating the cause of a two-story house fire on the north side of Tyler.

According to Tyler Fire officials, about 8 a.m. Monday, crews arrived on the scene of a fully involved house fire in the 1500 block of Owens Avenue near Vance Street.

Authorities say the home, which has been deemed a total loss, appeared to be vacant and no one was inside the home when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

