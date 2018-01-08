Hallsville teen killed in one vehicle wreck

A Hallsville teen was killed in a wreck east of Marshall.

Officials with the Texas Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Road 3023 east of Marshall in Harrison County Saturday.

According to officials, the preliminary crash investigation revealed that Wyatt Thomas Edwards, 18, of Hallsville, was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when he attempted to partially exit the vehicle and stand on the running board while the vehicle was in motion.

Edwards lost his footing and fell onto the roadway. He sustained a fatal head injury from the impact.

Highway Patrol officials say the passenger in the vehicle, Cole Robert Schultz, 19, of Hallsville was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

