East Texas roadwork for the week of Jan. 8

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Jan. 8, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

In Anderson County, County Road 300 traffic is scheduled to be detoured to County Road 303 starting Tuesday, January 9, for work on the US 175 Phase III project from Poynor to Frankston. The US 175 mainlanes will remain open. CR 300 traffic will be detoured for approximately three days to allow construction crews to work on tying the intersection of CR 300 into the newly constructed US 175 westbound lanes. The project is located in Anderson County but is grouped with the US 175 projects in the Henderson County section of this release.

On the US 175 Phase II project between Larue and Poynor, the contractor expects to move westbound traffic to its new lanes on January 17. The traffic switch will signal the start of work on the eastbound lanes. Additional project information is available in the Henderson County section of this news release.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct edging operations on FM 19 between SH 155 and FM 2574. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor continues the installation of permanent signage and removal of the detour hot mix at the southbound entrance and exit ramps for FM 645. Work is also underway to address closeout activities throughout the project limits. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor is currently backfilling pavement edges and seeding edges with topsoil. Motorists should use caution and watch for turning truck traffic entering and exiting the roadway in the northbound lanes. Expect multiple lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road 458 at Beaver Creek and County Road 2418 at Otter Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd., of Longview

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

The contractor is conducting work on the bridge rail and dirt work at the abutments on this bridge replacement project. County Road 2418 is closed at Otter Creek.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform base and edge repairs on FM 747. The Rusk crew will conduct base repair work on SH 21W and on FM 851. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at each location.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2018

The contractor is conducting earthwork and structure work on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

The contractor continues cleanup activities as this project nears completion.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct profile and seal coat operations on SH135 from US 271 to FM 2207. Crews are also tentatively set to replace drainage pipe under FM 2207 which will require a one-day road closure. Expect lanes closures at both locations with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Work continues on storm sewer, curb and gutter, and flex-base on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. Motorists can expect delays. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Storm sewer work is ongoing as is the processing of flex base and cement-treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

The contractor continues to work on punch list items. The project consists of constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left-turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Early Summer 2018

Work is scheduled to resume in March on this project that consists of constructing new guardrail and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct base repairs on SH 198 and SH 334. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. A second crew will be performing edge repairs on various roadways on the eastside of the county. This will be a moving operation utilizing truck mounted traffic control devices. Caution advised!

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

Work is ongoing to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Construction of new culverts continues along old roadway (proposed westbound lanes) between Baxter and one mile east of Larue. Motorists should remain alert as construction equipment enters and exits the roadway throughout the workday. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

The traffic switch to move westbound traffic to its new lanes is rescheduled for January 17, weather permitting. After the traffic switch, work will begin on the eastbound lanes with the inside lane closed to allow the contractor to place a final seal coat and conduct paving operations. The same work will be conducted on the eastbound outside lane before opening the roadway to traffic.

A reminder that the easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor remains closed while permanent construction of the roadway continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. Meanwhile, hot mix operations will continue (weather permitting) for driveways and county roads on the north side of the project to finish paving operations for the traffic switch. Temporary lane closures can be expected on the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor during paving operations. Contractor will continue work on concrete and rock riprap for ditches on both the north and south side of the roadway. Work continues on FM 315S under the new bridges which will consist of stabilizing the roadway, re-surfacing, adding curb and gutter, and extending the concrete riprap under the bridges. Expect lane closures.

This Phase II project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2019

The contractor is preparing to detour County Road 300 traffic to County Road 303 starting January 9, weather permitting. Motorists should be prepared for this change that could last about three days during work to tie-in CR 300 to the new WB lanes of US 175. The daytime detour will direct traffic intending to turn north on CR 300 to use CR 303 instead. This detour will not directly impact the travel lanes on US 175. Signage and flaggers will be used to direct traffic being detoured to CR 303. The detour is 1.2 miles long and may increase drivers’ trips by about three minutes. Meanwhile, storm-water control measures are being maintained throughout the project limits as earthwork and flex-base operations continue from CR 301 to Cemetery Road. The project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance and the Special Jobs Crew plan to conduct mill and inlay operations on SH 322 from US 259 to FM 2011. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to continue base repair work on the Loop 323 Extension and edge repairs on FM 16 between FM 757 and US 271. Expect lane closures with flaggers conducting traffic control at both locations.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development

Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813 ; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay LTD.

Cost: $4.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

No lane closures are planned as the contractor continues to remove and replace sidewalks at Dueling Oaks. This project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler. The project includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.

FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 849 at I-20

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor continues bridge substructure work. Earthwork is ongoing on the north and south sides of I-20. Daily lane closures on the inside lanes of eastbound and westbound will be utilized for bridge work in the median of I-20.This is an emergency bridge replacement project consisting of removing the existing steel and concrete structure and replacing it with a new 4-span reinforced concrete structure. Work will also include the widening of the bridge approaches and improvements to the I-20 ramps.

FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 850 at Mud Creek just east of FM 21

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $1.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor will begin bridge substructure work. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured. The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one.

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

With paving work complete, the contractor will be performing clean up and striping operations. The project consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Embankment, subgrade and drainage work continue on the north side of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

The contractor continues placing bridge joints, striping, and milled rumble strips. The project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work will continue at Broadway Ave. and South Town Drive. Daily right lane closures will be in place while working on the Right Turn Lane at South Town. This project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on SH 198 between FM 3227 and just south of FM 1651. A second crew will be fog sealing on FM 1995 between FM 773 and FM 314 as well as on the I-20 Service Roads between Tank Farm Road and FM 16. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Phase III work continues with the contractor installing the I-20 Exit Ramp. The WB Frontage Road is closed at CR 4930. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.

I-20 Safety Work

Limits: From Kaufman County Line going east to SH 19, etc.

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor continues to remove and install Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the eastbound outside lane going east from the Van Zandt County line to Jim Hogg Road. Expect daily lane closures and delays.

SH 243 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2018

Structure and roadway widening work continues on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues to install hot mix asphalt concrete driveways, mailboxes and signs on the section five miles south of I-20. Expect closures and delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for this project to widen the roadway.

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for this project.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: FM 17 south of Grand Saline, southward to FM 1255 northwest of Oakland

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.48 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Driveway and cross structure work resume on this project that is rehabilitating the road by widening the existing roadway and performing structure work. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.97 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is conducting work on cross structures. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 1825 at UPRR .01 miles S of US 80 to SW of Grand Saline

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is installing drilled shafts on this project to replace the railroad overpass and approaches. There will be minimal impact on traffic. The roadway is closed at this location.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct ditch maintenance on Loop 564 and FM 17. Expect lane closures at each location with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

The contractor resumes cross structure work on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Guardrail Repairs: Tuesday and Wednesday through all three counties

- Sign Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday in all three counties

- Guardrail Upgrades: Eastbound lane closures daily in Smith County from approx. MM 544-551

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 903.510.9267 or email Kathi.White@txdot.gov.

