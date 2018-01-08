Monday's Weather: Gradually clearing skies, breezy and cool. High temperatures in the mid 50s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Rain is ending this morning and clouds will begin to gradually clear into the afternoon. North winds will stay breezy through the day with high temperatures near average in the mid 50s. Tomorrow, expect clouds to begin to increase again with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and mild with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 60s and breezy south winds. Another cold front arrives Thursday with blustery north winds and a chance for a few more showers. Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 50s most of the day, but will drop to freezing or just below by early Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday, but winds will still be breezy at times and it will be chilly with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. Another cold front brings a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend with overnight lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

