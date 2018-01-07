Homeless shelters short on supplies

East Texas shelters are still filled to capacity and resources are running low, and much is needed to help get the homeless through the winter.

Since December, during the East Texas freezing period, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has been above capacity, filling every bed and sleeping dozens on their floor every night.

"It's been pretty hectic dealing with the cold weather we're getting pretty limited on resources we have for food. We're running out of blankets," says mission weekend supervisor Cedric Snoddy.

With much of winter still ahead, the mission needs food, warm clothes, and sleeping mats to help accommodate more expected visitors.

"This past week I know we had at least 30 on the floor. The women’s shelter, they're pretty full too. When you're feeding 140-150 three times a day, resources are going to run out pretty quick," Snoddy says.

Food is a priority, feeding hundreds 3 times a day, the shelves are beginning to thin out.Many know that the people they serve may not eat if the shelter doesn't provide it.

"We also have people come in here just to eat. And if we don't provide a good meal for them, they might go hungry. It might be the only meal they have in 2 or 3 days. Not only the adults, but we have a lot of kids that come with them," says shelter resident Leonard Dudley.

"It's not over, not by far," Snoddy says.

Food and monetary donations can be made at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission locations in Tyler and Longview. Donations of sleeping mats and thermal underwear are needed as well.

