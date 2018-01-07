Tyler Fire Department responds to fourplex fire Sunday night

The Tyler Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at a fourplex right off of West Gentry Parkway.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday night, firefighters were called to a burning house at 705 West Trezevant Street. Crews arrived on scene to find flames coming out of the unit's bedroom window.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to one bedroom. No one was inside the unit at the time of the fire; but, several residents were in other units in the building.

Captain Kelly Adkinson with the Tyler Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

"There were four units involved; the other three units just had minor smoke damage," Adkinson said. "The unit involved had damage to the bedroom and then smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit; that resident has been displaced and we're working on trying to find a place for him to stay tonight."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but firefighters do believe the fire started in the bedroom area.

