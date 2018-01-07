Tyler fatality crash under investigation

Sunday morning around 10:23 a.m. the Tyler Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on the 1500 block of West Grande in Tyler.

A 1997 Corvette was traveling eastbound on West Grande and the driver, Rodney Dean Kolac, 69 years old of Tyler, lost control in the S-curve, then traveled into the westbound lanes striking a 1999 Ford-150.

One driver was in the Ford-150 and was transported to the local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Kolac was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

