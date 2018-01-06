Casting call for independent film

East Texas veteran organizations are worried that the new generation of veterans are not joining the organizations that help veterans. Groups like 'For Veterans Sake' often spread their message of support and accessibility to new returning veterans for adjustment into civilian life. But veteran organizations have noticed a concerning trend. "What we're finding is a lot of the new vets in this new generation are not signing up. They're not coming into to the VFW's. It...More >>
Soulful music rang out from inside Rose Heights Church in Tyler, as loved one's gathered January 6, in celebration of Kelly Clarke’s life. "Kelly was so much more to me than just a guy that I went to church with,” says one of speakers. “He was the type of friend that everybody in ministry needs to have." The East Texas pastor and his family were living in Costa Rica doing missionary work when he lost his life while saving the life of a friend. On Christm...More >>
It was a small piece of the most wonderful time of the year that ignited the most horrifying time in the Garza family's lives. January 4, Lanette Garza and her husband decided it was time to take down their Christmas tree.More >>
Crew were called to a fire in Smith County Friday night.More >>
