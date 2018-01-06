Casting call for independent film - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Casting call for independent film

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
If you've ever wanted to participate in the 'making of a movie' experience, a chance to give it a try is coming soon to East Texas.

Kilgore businessman Charlie Walker is part of a group that will be shooting an independent film in East Texas later this month.

Walker will hold a casting call at his business looking for ordinary people to be extra's in the film.

Described as an 'action-science fiction film', Walker says it's a chance for people to fulfill a 'bucket list' item.

The casting call will be held on Tuesday, January 9th at Charlies Snowballs in Kilgore, from 10-am to 1-pm.
