New veterans not joining veteran organizations

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
 East Texas veteran organizations are worried that the new generation of veterans are not joining the organizations that help veterans.

Groups like 'For Veterans Sake' often spread their message of support and accessibility to new returning veterans for adjustment into civilian life. But veteran organizations have noticed a concerning trend.

"What we're finding is a lot of the new vets in this new generation are not signing up. They're not coming into to the VFW's. It makes it hard to find them. Many say they are alone, they feel like they're isolated, they have nobody," says Monty Hudson, For Veterans Sake president.

VFW's and others groups are seeing few of the new generation joining."I don't think they understand how the VFW's and American Legions play a role in the veteran communities," Hudson says.

Hudson says one reason may be they don't feel a connection with older veterans."The ones that are running the VFW's are now 99 percent Vietnam veterans. We are on our way out. We need someone to take over," says Longview VFW post 1183 commander Jon Ashcraft. "If we don't pass this torch and get some younger blood, many of these organizations are going to disappear," says Hudson.

"They get the feeling that they can-not make a change, that there’s nothing in it for them," Ashcraft says.

Recent Air Force veteran Jonathan Harper is one of the few who has joined in to help fellow veterans.

"To me this was a way of continuing to serve the country and giving back to my brothers and taking care of each other," he says.

Their hope is that this generation will come to help their own." At some point our generation is going to have to start taking care of each other," Harper says."If there's something keeping them from it, that's what we've got to find out," Hudson says.

The groups encourage veterans of all generations to visit and support their local VFW or American Legion post.
