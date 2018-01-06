Loved ones remember ETX pastor who gave his life to save another's

Soulful music rang out from inside Rose Heights Church in Tyler, as loved one's gathered January 6, in celebration of Kelly Clarke’s life.

"Kelly was so much more to me than just a guy that I went to church with,” says one of the speakers. “He was the type of friend that everybody in ministry needs to have."

The East Texas pastor and his family were living in Costa Rica doing missionary work when he lost his life while saving the life of a friend.

On Christmas day, the Clarke’s went to the beach with Costa Rican pastor Manuel Garcia and his family, while there Garcia’s son got caught in a rip-tide.

"I didn't think twice about going out and helping my son,” says Garcia. “But when I pulled him out of the danger area I got caught in the rip-tide and Kelly came out just without even thinking about it."

Though she's heartbroken, Tracey Clarke says her husband's selfless act fills her with peace."There was no hesitation in my husband,” says Clarke. “He was there one second and gone the next, he left the 99 to save the one."

"Because of his faith and his love for people he didn't think twice about going out there and giving his life to save mine," says Garcia.

At the memorial tears were shed and kind words were shared."This is one of the toughest things that I have ever lived,” says Garcia. “I just want to thank him for his courage."

Tracey Clarke says although they're back home, for now, the family will continue to live by her husband’s example."We'll be going back to Costa Rica off and on to do mission work,” says Clarke. “And one day I know I'll be back there, this mission will continue."

Kelly Clarke was the youth pastor at the New Covenant Church in Tyler before moving to Costa Rica six months ago.

