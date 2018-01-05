Longview Police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth. According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday near the Grapeland Country Club. Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.More >>
Four people are displaced after an early morning mobile home fire in Gregg County.More >>
Crew were called to a fire in Smith County Friday night.More >>
One East Texas county is bringing all it's law enforcement agencies together in a new effort at soliciting tips to help solve crimes. All Gregg county law enforcement will now participate in a new edition of an old format. Broadcasting crime-stoppers.More >>
“Icing can be so severe that it can overwhelm the capability of an aircraft to fight the icing formation on the wings.”More >>
An East Texas man indicted for murder appeared in court Friday for an arraignment.More >>
