Longview Police release pictures of bank robbery suspect

Longview police respond to a situation in the vicinity of Chase Bank in Longview. (Source: KLTV viewer)

A suspect in a Longview bank robbery is on the run.

Friday evening, Longview Police Department officers responded to Chase Bank, near the intersection of Judson Road and Loop 281 in Longview.

Police say that at about 5:55 p.m., a male suspect entered the Chase Bank on Judson Road, displayed a weapon and demanded cash. Sgt. Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department says the man fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

About 7 p.m., multiple officers' vehicles were seen at the bank as officers searched the area.

The Longview Police Department is asking that anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Detective Juarez-Ortega at 903-237-1147.

