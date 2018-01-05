Gregg County officials resume Crime Stoppers broadcasts

One East Texas county is bringing all it's law enforcement agencies together in a new effort at soliciting tips to help solve crimes.

All Gregg County law enforcement will now participate in a new edition of an old format - broadcasting Crime Stoppers.

"The board voted on putting together what we call the Crime of the Week where we're going to work with all the law enforcement agencies here in Gregg County. Cases they may have either old or new," says Josh Tubb of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

"We know that there is someone out there that has some tip of information, some little piece that will help us. But without that piece, we run into a wall," says Longview police officer Shane McCarter.

Crime Stoppers segments have had a measure of success when aired in the past. But this new version will have a new twist. In the past, re-enactments and security video were utilized to create calls for information.

Now, through a new app 'P-3-tips', information can be submitted on mobile devices.

"With Facebook being out there and that being a good resource for us to use on cases, now Crime Stoppers has P-3 tips," McCarter says.

The new direction is for a good reason.

"You can use your smartphone to submit a tip, you can submit video, pictures," Tubb says.

The ultimate objective remains the same. Solving crimes.

"Putting out videos hoping to make contact with someone who may know something," Tubbs says.

"Allows us to start with some fresher views on a case," McCarter.

The recorded segments titled "Crime of the Week" will be aired weekly on the Gregg county Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

