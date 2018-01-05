Christmas tree fire quickly destroys Smith County home

It was a small piece of the most wonderful time of the year that ignited the most horrifying time in the Garza family's lives.

January 4, Lanette Garza and her husband decided it was time to take down their Christmas tree.

"I just didn't realize that the tree was so close to the candle,” says Garza. "Before I knew it, it was up in smoke and the flames were spilling on the wall like water."

The flames grew so quickly that all the family had time to do, was get out.

The Lindale Volunteer Fire Department was the first to respond to the scene.

"Particularly if you have a live tree,” says Jerry Garner, Information Officer for the Lindale Volunteer Fire Department. “By the end of the Christmas season when people are starting to take them down, those trees although they've been watered are still extremely dry, and they will ignite and burn very rapidly."

No one was hurt, but the Garza’s lost just about all of their belongings in the flames.

“You start thinking about well that was my great grandmothers china doll,” says Garza. “Things can be replaced but heirlooms can't, you can't get that back. I can't pass that down to my daughter."

However it was the few things they did find, like her sons ukulele, that brought them joy and hope.

"It's not things,” says Garza. “It's your family and it's the closeness that you have and the comfort knowing that we'll be alright."

The family says they will rebuild, and next Christmas they'll be more cautious.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family to help them with immediate needs.

