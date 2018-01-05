Not the first time Longview fire marshal's vehicle rear-ended

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May looks at the damaged vehicle. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A man was arrested for DWI after he ran into an East Texas Deputy Fire Marshal. It happened at the intersection of Highway 80 and Second Street in Longview at 2:45 am.

Micah Trumond Armstrong, 23, of Longview was booked into the Gregg County Jail around 6:30 am and charged with DWI.

We spoke with a Longview Fire Marshal about the incident.

Deputy Fire Marshal Bert Scott is on a schedule that keeps him on duty for 24 hours, then off for 48. He’s been driving one of many vehicles in the Longview Fire Department’s fleet as shown by video shot four days earlier.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said Scott was nearing the end of his shift when Armstrong drove his vehicle into Scott’s.

“He was headed west. He was stopped at the intersection there at second and 80, and while he was waiting for the light to turn green, a vehicle rear-ended him,” May explained.

May says Scott wasn’t on an emergency call.

“He was out doing bar inspections,” May stated.

When police responded to the call, they found Armstrong was intoxicated and uninjured in the wreck and was then taken to jail.

“Scott was taken to the hospital for treatment and then he was released shortly thereafter; just some bumps and sores,” May explained.

May said he had to be checked out in case worker’s comp came into play.

“The police department will do the investigation of the accident,” May clarified.

The vehicle was one of the newest in the fleet, according to May.

“This vehicle’s been in service about six months,” May revealed.

And it’s not its first wreck.

“This is actually the second time this vehicle has been rear-ended while stopped at a red light,” May added.

That time the driver was Deputy Fire Marshal Jimmy Purcell. He wasn’t injured and the vehicle was repaired. May said he’s not sure if it can be repaired this time around.

Deputy Fire Marshal Scott has been cleared to come back to work and will be off his normal two days before returning to duty on Sunday.

