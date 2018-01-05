Murder defendant appears for arraignment

An East Texas man indicted for murder appeared in court Friday for an arraignment.

Cody Fortman appeared Friday in Longview's 124th district court on an arraignment waiver. Fortman was arrested in October for the murder of 22-year-old Treveion Johnson of Longview.

Johnson was found on Oct. 15 inside a home in the 1200 block of Annette drive in Longview. Police say Johnson had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Part of Fortman's waiver included hiring his own defense counsel.

