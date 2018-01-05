Memorial set for Tyler youth pastor who drowned saving friend

A "celebration of life" memorial is planned this Saturday for East Texas pastor Kelly Clarke, who lost his life saving a friend. (Source: Family)

Kelly Clarke was the youth pastor at the New Covenant Church in Tyler. Clarke and his family were living in Costa Rica for missionary work. The family was at the beach Christmas Day when a family friend got caught in a rip-tide trying to save his son.

Clarke saved the mans life, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

"It didn't matter if it was youth, or parents, or senior adults, or whoever, anything he could do to help someone, he really did have that gift of hope, loved people, really cared deeply," New Covenant Church Pastor Sam Fisher says.

His memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rose Heights Church in Tyler.

