25 years later: A look back at the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff

This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most deadly and well-known standoffs in Texas and U.S. history.

Twenty-five years ago in April of 1993, David Koresh, a 33-year-old, self-proclaimed prophet, became the center of the Branch Davidian Standoff. The religious sect called themselves the Branch Davidians.

When it was over, dozens of people were dead, including children and federal agents.

“It was just like any other day,” former KLTV photographer, Scott Berkley says.

Berkley watched and filmed Koresh’s grandmother as she watched the Mount Carmel Center compound burn.

“She sits there and she starts watching it, and all that time I record her,” Berkley says.

By the end of the 51-day standoff, a total of 76 people died - including four ATF agents and 20 children.

“It was literally a hostage-type standoff on a large scale,” Berkley says.

Men, women, and children barricaded themselves, believing Koresh would lead them to a better place. Just outside were dozens of federal agents awaiting their surrender.

Berkley says his film crew had been camped out for weeks waiting for a final conclusion, and the moment the fire broke out, Berkley’s camera was recording in the bedroom of someone very close to the central figure.

“She was watching a family moment, and I was watching through my camera, a historical moment,” Berkley says.

After the dust had finally settled, Koresh was buried in an unmarked grave here in Tyler.

