Kilgore police identify murder suspect in New Year's Eve shooting

Kilgore Police have obtained a murder warrant for the suspect accused of shooting and killing another on New Year's Eve.

Police are searching for Dwight Patrick Scott, 52, and plan to charge him with the murder of Tracey Reedy, 50. reedy was found lying on the sidewalk at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Today, KPD detectives obtained the warrant which was signed by 188th District Judge David Brabham with full extradition and a pre-set bond of $1 million dollars.

Scott is a black male and is 5'8 and 135 lbs. He is from Kilgore and according to police has ties to Illinois, Chicago and the DFW area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to Scott's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective John Rowe at 903-218-6906. Or you can give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay you to $1,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of the Scott.

Related: Kilgore Police investigating New Year's Eve homicide

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.