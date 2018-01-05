2-year-old Sophie Skiles dies after hard-fought battle with cancer

A note that Sophie's mother wrote to the girl's pediatric nursing staff went viral. (Source: Sophie the Brave Facebook)

Little Sophie Kay Skiles, the 2-year-old Athens girl who touched the hearts of people all over the world with her courage and fighting spirit, lost her battle with cancer Thursday.

Sophie’s death came a little more than two months shy of her third birthday, according to a post on the Sophie the Brave Facebook page.

“Yesterday, January 4, 2018, at 2:11 p.m., Sophie closed her eyes on a broken, cancer-filled body and opened her eyes in the arms of Jesus,” the Facebook post states. “She was surrounded by friends and family that loved her for 13 days.”

The post said that Sophie took her last breath in her mom and dad’s arms with worship music playing in the room.

“She’s no longer stuck in a bed unable to walk, talk, or be her sassy self,” The Facebook post states. “She’s no longer struggling to breathe from a giant tumor. There’s no more owies or people messing with her. She is whole and perfect and probably talking Jesus’ ears off as she holds his hand and drags him all over the place asking, ‘What’s that?!’”

The Facebook post also states that Sophie’s family and friends take great comfort in the fact that Sophie is not suffering anymore.

“We will miss part of our hearts as long as we are on this earth,” the Facebook post states.

The Facebook post goes on to say that the family will hold a small memorial service for Sophie in a few days and that a much larger memorial celebration will follow in a week or so once we’ve had time to catch our breath and plan something perfect for her.”

“Thank you all for loving our girl,” the Facebook post states. “Please keep praying for us.”

Sophie’s parents, Jonathan and Shelby Skiles, have been posting updates on the Sophie the Brave Facebook page. Although Jonathan and Shelby live in Athens, they have strong ties to Nacogdoches as well.

Back on Oct. 3, 2017, Shelby wrote a heart-warming note to Sophie’s pediatric nursing staff that went viral. Since then, the note has been shared more than 32,000 times. The note was addressed to the pediatric nurses and nurse techs that had helped Sophie during her battle with cancer.

“I see you. I sit on this couch all day long, and I see you,” Shelby wrote in the letter. “You try so hard to go unnoticed by me and my child. I see your face drop a little when she sees you and cries. You try so many ways to ease her fears and win her over. I see you hesitate to stick her or pull bandaids off. You say ‘No owies’ and ‘I’m sorry’ more times in a day than most people say, ‘Thank you.’”

Shelby signed the letter, “A mom that sees all you do and loves you dearly for it.”

The letter and Sophie’s story was picked up by ABC, the Huffington Post, and Fox News.

"It's incredibly humbling that people would respond or see themselves or see other people that they know in my writing," Shelby said in a previous East Texas News story. "I'm happy that people are not only sharing it but, also tagging other nurses in it and using it as a way to help them."

For a brief period in late 2017, Sophie went into remission.

