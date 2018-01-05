Cherokee County fire crews battle large grass fire Friday

Cherokee County fire crews were called to the scene of a massive grass fire Friday afternoon.

According to KLTV news partner, Jacksonville Daily Progress, the fire was reported shortly before 1:45 p.m.

The North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department was called out to extinguish the blaze which they reported as a "massive" grass fire on County Road 4910, near intersection CR 4911, in Cherokee County, southwest of Troup.

The Progress reported that the fire was under control as of 2:30 p.m. but was not extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

KLTV has reached out to the North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department for an update on the fire.

