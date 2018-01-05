1 dead in Smith County two-vehicle crash

At least one person has died in a Smith County wreck.

About 2:15 p.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the intersection of FM 2767 and FM 2908, east of Tyler.

At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. DPS Sgt. Jean Dark says one person was killed in the crash.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

