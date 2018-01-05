Henderson County man arrested during narcotics search warrant

A search warrant investigation on a home in Tool landed an ETX man in jail for possession of methamphetamine.

Randall Palmer, 69, was at a residence on Kingsway Drive in the Royal Oaks Subdivision and was arrested after he was found to be in possession of meth.

A search warrant was issued by Henderson County. During the search, the investigator discovered a clear plastic baggy which contained the crystal-like substance. A pill bottle which also contained meth was found during the search.

Palmer was taken to the Henderson County Jail and is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

