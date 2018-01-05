Student hit by car at Robert E. Lee released from hospital

A student who was taken to the hospital this morning after being struck by a car in the Robert E. Lee High School parking lot has been released.

According to Tyler ISD Communications Director Dawn Parnell, the juvenile male was taken to the hospital after being hit in the horseshoe area of the parking lot of the school. The incident happened around 9:20 Friday morning.

The name of the student hasn't been released at this time.

