DPS identifies driver in early morning crash in Rusk County.

DPS responded to a fatal wreck early this morning in Rusk County.

The driver in the one-vehicle wreck has been identified as Zachary Hunter Reynolds, 21, of Overton.

The wreck occurred around 7:30 a.m. about 1.6 miles south of the city of New London on SH-42, just north of CR-4152.

An initial crash investigative report indicated that Reynolds was traveling south on SH-42 when the vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Wolverton, and his body was taken to Crawford Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.