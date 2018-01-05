Wanted Smith County man arrested for aggravated kidnapping, endangering child

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man with aggravated kidnapping and endangering a child.

Austin Ray Bowers was booked into the Smith County Jail on Thursday, according to Judicial Records.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been actively searching Bowers. According to a Facebook post, Bowers had made threats about purchasing high power rifles to kill anyone who stands between him and his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities also say Bowers also stated he will be "racking up" on felonies before he goes back to prison.

Bowers bond has been set at $400,000.

Related: SCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.