Driver charged with DWI after hitting Fire Marshal in city vehicle

The Longview Police Department responded to a major wreck in the early hours of this morning involving a city vehicle.

Micah Trumond Armstrong, 23, of Longview is charged with DWI after he struck a Longview Fire Department Tahoe driven by Fire Marshal Scott Bert.

The wreck occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Marshall Ave. in Longview.

According to police, the Tahoe was stopped at a red light, facing westbound at Second Street. Armstrong was traveling westbound when he struck the stopped Tahoe.

Armstrong was not injured. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his second DWI in a year's time.

Bert was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Armstrong was taken to the Gregg County Jail. Bond has not been set.

