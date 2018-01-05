Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny and near average with afternoon highs in the mid 50s

Happy Friday, East Texas!! Another cold start but a warmer afternoon ahead. Mostly sunny skies and light south winds today with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s, which is right near average for this time of year. The warming trend will finally start to be noticeable in those overnight lows tonight as temperatures fall to near freezing or just above through tomorrow morning. More sunshine for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds increase into Sunday with a chance for rain by late Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain looks to be overnight Sunday into early Monday morning as a cold front moves through. Temperatures on Sunday ahead of the front will reach the lower to mid 60s and behind the front, temperatures will be back to near average in the mid 50s Monday afternoon.

