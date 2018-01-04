Lavender + Fudge Pie by Pearl's Kitchen

Hannah Parker, owner and chef at Pearl's Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, always brings us beautiful ideas for unusual desserts. This one is no different! Check out Pearl's Kitchen on Facebook here.

Lavender + Fudge Pie

For the Crust

2 1/2 C Flour

1 1/2 t Salt

1 C Cold Butter, cut into pieces

1/4 C Cold Water, plus 3 T more if needed

For the Filling

1 C Half and Half

1/4 C Butter

8 oz Bittersweet Chocolate

1 1/2 C Sugar

1/4 C Lavender, dried and ground into powder

3/4 C Cocoa Powder

1/4 C AP Flour

1/4 t Salt

2 lg Eggs

3 lg Egg Yolks

For the crust

1. Stir flour and salt together to combine.

2. With a pastry blender, work butter into the flour mixture until it resembles corn meal with a few pea - size pieces.

3. Add 1/4 C cold water, and with your hands, turn until dough holds together when squeezed, if needed add remaining water, 1 T at a time, using extra caution to not overwork the dough.

4. Place dough on flat work surface and form a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, at least 45 minutes.

5. Once chilled, and filling is resting, unwrap the dough disk, place on floured surface, and using a rolling pin, roll out until you have approximately a 14-inch round circle. Roll dough carefully around your rolling pin, then unroll over a pie plate, gently fitting it into the bottom and up the sides of the plate, fold the edge over and crimp.

For the Filling

*Preheat oven to 350*F.

1. Whisk together sugar, ground lavender, cocoa, flour, and salt.

2. In a saucepan combine half and half, butter, and chocolate, until smooth. Allow to cool slightly before adding to other ingredients.

3. Add eggs and egg yolks to the dry mixture and stir until well combined.

4. Stir the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture.

5. Transfer to pie crust.

6. Bake for about 45 to 50 minutes.