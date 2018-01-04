Smith County family loses home in accidental Christmas tree fire

A family in Smith family has lost their home and possessions after a fire on Thursday afternoon.



Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson said that the home was located in northern Smith County on CR 444. The home was an older pier and beam structure, Wasson said, inhabited by a husband and wife, their two children and pet dogs.



Wasson said that the couple was putting away their Christmas decor just after 4 p.m., while the children were still at school. The dry Christmas tree accidentally came into contact with a lit candle as it was moved, and it immediately went up in flames. Wasson said that the fire spread so rapidly that they only had time to get themselves and their dogs out of the house to safety.



A shed near the house that contained the family's new lawn mower was also destroyed. They were only able to save their cars, Wasson said, by backing them away from the house as it burned.

Lindale, Van and Mineola fire departments responded to the scene.



The Red Cross is assisting the family with clothing and other needs. They are staying with a family member tonight.

Wasson said that the family does have insurance on their home.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.