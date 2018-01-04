The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard has its first female member.

Her name is Deputy Sarah Kirkland.

Corporal Josh Tubb says the Honor Guard has been around since 2002. Sheriff Maxey Cerliano started the Honor Guard after taking office back in 2001.

Corporal Tubb says Sheriff Cerliano felt it was important to establish one, to show respect. The Honor Guard unit performs ceremonial duties at events, like funerals and memorials.

In order to become an Honor Guard member, a peace officer must meet certain criteria.

