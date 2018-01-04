Fire Marshal to investigate abandoned house fire in Smith County

Three East Texas fire departments responded to reports of an abandoned house on fire in Smith County.

According to Smith County, the call came in around 7:40 at a home in the 8000 block of County Road 233 on Thursday night. Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson said that a neighbor came home from work, and went inside own house. Within a few minutes, his wife yelled that the house next door was burning. They called for help.



The owner of the house arrived a short time later to the scene, and he told firefighters and Wasson that there had been no electricity to that house for years, nor anyone living there. Wasson said that she will return to the site on Friday to investigate the cause of the fire.

Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights and Arp all responded, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal. Brush trucks were also called in, due to dry ground.

An electric company was also called to the scene because of live power lines down.

Make sure to stay with KLTV for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.