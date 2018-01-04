AG's office: Report on fatal Boy Scouts boating accident will not be released

The report on an electrocution that killed three East Texas boy scouts will not be released.

According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, they have ruled not to release the report on the boating accident at Lake O’ the Pines, which killed scouts Heath Faucheux, 17, Thomas Larry, 11, and Will Brannon, 17.

The scouts were fatally injured last August when their sailboat came into contact with power lines on the lake.

