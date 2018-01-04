ETX pilots experience dangerous ice formation

It doesn’t always get this cold in East Texas, with temperatures below freezing for days, and Certified Flight instructor Jamal Moharer says when it does, not all local pilots are prepared for it.

“Most small airplanes are not equipped with de-icing devices,” says Moharer. “Icing can be so severe that it can overwhelm the capability of an aircraft to fight the icing formation on the wings.”

This past week a few local pilots experienced this first hand, and since it’s usually even colder in the air than on the ground, some were unable to take off.

It’s the wings that produce thrust and keep the aircraft in the air, so once ice forms around them, the shape of the wing begins to change, which changes the aerodynamics of the plane.

“If the change to the shape of the wing has taken place due to situations beyond a pilot's control, then the results of that change is also beyond the pilot’s control,” says Moharer.

Larger aircrafts and some smaller ones are equipped with mechanisms to fight off the ice. Moharer says airplanes that aren’t equipped with de-icing devices should avoid leaving until warmer weather arrives.

“Icing is a detrimental factor in flying,” says Moharer. “An aircraft can stall and it can lose its ability to stay in the air.”

So if a pilot says a flight can’t take off due to freezing temperatures above, chill out, because you’re probably safer on the ground.

