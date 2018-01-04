Better East Texas: Sick? Stay home

Whether you are fan of the flu shot or not – and statistics prove that the flu vaccine is effective the majority of the time – and that you can’t get the flu from the vaccine - but whether you are a fan of it or not is immaterial. Texas, especially East Texas, seems to be the national epicenter for the flu this year.

A map released by WalGreens shows the Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches areas as having the highest number of antiviral medication prescriptions in the nation for this flu season. Now, beyond the argument about the vaccine, we all need to recognize that the flu is an annual challenge. And that annual challenge can be managed by all of us respecting some basic practices.



First of all, if you are sick, stay home – respect your body if you have fever and aches and other flu symptoms – this is also respecting those around you. The flu is spread through person-to-person contact, and, if you are sick, you will spread it.

Next, employers need to make sure that employees know they need to stay home and won’t be penalized for being sick. And finally, clean up after yourself by using antibacterial products as often as possible. These products aren’t one-hundred percent effective but they do help.

The flu will have to run its course but there is no reason for us to help spread it. So, we all really need to respect the threat that the flu represents and with a little care, we’ll all get through the season and that will make for a Better East Texas.

