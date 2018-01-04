One victim in Jacksonville New Year's Eve shooting released from hospital

Officials say one person who was injured during a New Year's Eve shooting in Jacksonville has been released from the hospital. One other person remains hospitalized.

KLTV news partner The Jacksonville Progress reports that police say Gaspar Benitiez Arellano, Jr., 36, of Jacksonville, and James Matthew Allen, 25, of Cuney were injured during the shooting in the 900 block

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting - Carlton "Hammer" Johnson, 27. Johnson is in Smith County Jail on several warrants including evading arrest, failure to identify fugitive intent, two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, 2 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of property, evading arrest with previous conviction, and a parole violation.

Police tell the Progress that one person has been released from the hospital but the department has not specified which person remains hospitalized.

One of the victims was shot in the head and another in the neck during the gathering at a residence in the 900 block of Crockett Street. Johnson initially fled in a gray 2005 Jeep Cherokee. Police later located the vehicle and then Johnson.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.