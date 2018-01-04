Suspect in custody, another sought in Smith County pursuit - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Suspect in custody, another sought in Smith County pursuit

By Dave Goldman, Assignments Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

Smith County deputies have one person in custody ,and another suspect is being sought following a pursuit in Tyler Thursday.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says the chase began during a traffic stop at the intersection of the Troup highway and Loop 323.

During the chase, Sheriff Smith says the suspects threw drugs out of the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle was located at the corner of Houston and South Broadway where one of the suspects was arrested.

More details are to be released soon.

Powered by Frankly